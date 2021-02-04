Franklin Pride Announces 2021 Event

Franklin Pride has announced details for its 2021 event.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 31st to begin at 1 pm at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Activities planned for the event include a craft fair, food trucks, live music, and a youth activity center.

Via Facebook, Franklin Pride shared, “We are paying very close attention to the news regarding the vaccine and will be providing a mask for everyone who walks through the gate. Harlinsdale Farm is a big beautiful city park in the heart of Franklin, so there’s plenty of room for us to spread out as needed.”

They continued, “Franklin Pride will be a free event but if you would like to be a supporter or learn more, just visit our Facebook page or www.franklinpridetn.com.”

Franklin Pride is an outreach program by PFLAG Franklin and Tennessee Equality Project Foundation.

Franklin Pride was scheduled to have an event in downtown Franklin in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID.

For the latest updates, follow Franklin Pride on Facebook.