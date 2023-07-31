Franklin Police Working to Identify Creative Credit Card Crook

Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone will recognize a thief caught on surveillance.

He arrived in the white truck moments after a Wayfair delivery was made to a Cool Springs home. Most interesting is that the homeowner did not place the order, and never even knew it was coming.

It was later determined that the homeowner’s credit card had been compromised and that the thief used the home address associated with the card as the delivery destination to avoid suspicion about the order.

The thief placed several fraudulent orders, with a combined loss totaling more than $6,000. There is a cash reward for information, so call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 if you recognize the man in this video.