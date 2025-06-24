Franklin Police Warn of Dangers to Pets Left in Hot Cars

With summer temperatures climbing, the Franklin Police Department is urging residents to think twice before leaving pets inside parked vehicles. Even on seemingly mild days, the temperature inside a car can skyrocket in minutes, creating a deadly environment for animals.

Each year, law enforcement agencies across the country respond to heartbreaking incidents involving pets suffering from heatstroke or death after being left in hot cars. In Franklin, officers are prepared to respond quickly to such emergencies, but they’d much rather prevent them altogether.

“Leaving your pet in a vehicle for just a few minutes can be fatal,” said Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Even with windows cracked, the inside of a car can become dangerously hot in a very short amount of time.”

Under Tennessee state law (T.C.A. § 39-14-202 and § 29‑34‑209), it is illegal to leave an animal in a vehicle if it poses a risk to the animal’s health or safety. Citizens who observe an animal in distress can legally intervene, but only after contacting authorities and following certain steps. This law is designed to protect both the animal and the good Samaritan who comes to its aid.

Franklin Police are asking pet owners to make smart decisions and avoid taking their animals on errands where they may be left behind in the car. Instead, leave them at home in a cool, safe place. If you must travel with your pet, be sure to bring plenty of water and never leave them unattended.

Police urge anyone who sees a pet left alone in a hot vehicle to call 9-1-1. Officers will respond swiftly to ensure the safety of the animal and take appropriate action against any negligent owners.

“Our message is simple,” Faulkner said. “Don’t risk it. The safest place for your pet is at home during the heat of the day.”

Police also remind pet owners to be mindful when walking dogs during the summer. Hot pavement can burn their paws in just seconds.

