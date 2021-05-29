Franklin Police Warn Drivers of City’s Noise Ordinance

Drivers who have recently traveled through downtown Franklin may have noticed electronic message boards reminding drivers of Franklin’s noise ordinance. Downtown residents are reporting an increase in noise from the drivers of vehicles with modified exhaust systems revving their engines, and loud music coming from cars. Both are a violation of the City’s noise ordinance.
Over the past several weeks, Franklin Police have worked to remind downtown drivers about the ordinance. Now, violators can expect to see increased enforcement. Citations for excessive noise come with a $126 fine.
Police are hoping that drivers who may not realize that they are in violation, and disturbing area residents, businesses, and patrons, will travel with greater care through downtown Franklin.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.