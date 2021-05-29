Franklin Police Warn Drivers of City’s Noise Ordinance

Drivers who have recently traveled through downtown Franklin may have noticed electronic message boards reminding drivers of Franklin’s noise ordinance. Downtown residents are reporting an increase in noise from the drivers of vehicles with modified exhaust systems revving their engines, and loud music coming from cars. Both are a violation of the City’s noise ordinance.

Over the past several weeks, Franklin Police have worked to remind downtown drivers about the ordinance. Now, violators can expect to see increased enforcement. Citations for excessive noise come with a $126 fine.

Police are hoping that drivers who may not realize that they are in violation, and disturbing area residents, businesses, and patrons, will travel with greater care through downtown Franklin.