Because criminals work to capitalize on crisis, and with considerable public concern over the Coronavirus, Franklin Police want to remind residents to be on guard against scammers.

Most scams try to entice victims with a special offer while presenting a sense of urgency. Scammers will prey on current concerns about the virus to steal personal information and money from their victims.

On the phone:

Hang up on robocalls. Do not press any numbers, answer questions, or provide personal information or credit card numbers, or make any form of payment to someone with whom you have not previously done business.

Online:

Do not click on links sent to you by email or text that are from new or unknown/unverified senders. Criminals may create fraudulent emails that appear to be from organizations like the CDC or World Health Organization, with clickable links, in an attempt to steal personal or financial information from your phone, tablet, or computer.

Retail:

There are currently no FDA-approved home test kit available for COVID-19. Ignore online or in-person offers for vaccinations, pills, potions, lotions, etc., that claim to treat or cure Coronavirus.

Door to door:

Door to door solicitation in Franklin is strictly regulated by City Ordinance. Report suspected violations to Franklin Police by calling (615) 794-2513.

Donation scams:

Be leery of donating to anyone you do not know or who makes you feel rushed – especially if they are soliciting cash, gift cards, or asking you to wire money. Instead of making a solicited donation, consider making an unsolicited donation locally, or by seeking out a reputable, verified website for a known relief organization. For more help on this, visit www.sos.tn.gov/charitable.

Government scams:

The government will not ask you to pay anything up-front to get relief or other government checks. There are no charges or fees, ever. The government will not call and ask for your Social Security number, bank account number, or credit card number. Anyone who calls requesting you to provide or verify these numbers is attempting to defraud you. Hang up.

Franklin residents who have provided personal information or payment to a scammer should file a report by calling Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513.

If you see scams, fraud, price gouging, or other attempts to take advantage of Tennesseans during this public health emergency, contact the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs to file a consumer complaint.

Report suspicious claims (impostors, phone/text, internet, robocalls, etc.) to the (Federal Trade Commission).

During this unprecedented time, #YourFranklinPolice are here for you: serving your family, protecting your neighborhood, facing this crisis with you. Together, but 6′ apart.