Franklin Police Visiting Several Neighborhoods on National Night Out, August 2

Franklin Police Officers will be visiting neighborhoods across the city, Tuesday night, August 2, as part of the Country’s National Night Out, an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Each of the neighborhoods that officers are visiting volunteered to host a meet & greet for neighbors and officers. There will be photo-ops and giveaways for kids. Residents from nearby neighborhoods are welcome and encouraged to stop by and meet officers at any of these locations.

The schedule for August 2 is full, but Franklin Police Officers want to create community and connection all year around.

To see about having officers stop by a future neighborhood block party or HOA meeting, call Franklin Police Public Affairs at 615-550-6811.