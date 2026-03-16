Franklin Police Urge Safe Celebrations Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Franklin Police Department is reminding residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly and make a plan for a safe ride home.

Officers will be increasing DUI enforcement throughout the holiday to help keep Franklin’s roads safe while festivities take place across the community.

“St. Patrick’s Day should be a time for fun and celebration, but it’s important to remember that impaired driving can have serious and life-changing consequences,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Our officers will be out in force to help protect our community. If you choose to drive impaired, you can expect to be stopped.”

St. Patrick’s Day consistently ranks among the more dangerous holidays on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), hundreds of lives have been lost nationwide in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period in recent years.

“Before the celebration begins, make a plan to get home safely,” Faulkner added.

“Choose a sober driver, use a ride-share service, or call a taxi. A simple plan can prevent a tragedy.”

Anyone who observes a driver who appears to be impaired is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Franklin Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day.

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