Franklin Police Urge Drivers to Use Caution as Deer Activity Increases

The Franklin Police Department is urging drivers to stay alert, as deer-related crashes are on the rise this time of year. With deer in the midst of their annual mating season, they are more active, more mobile, and more likely to cross roadways, often without warning.

In the past several weeks, Franklin police officers have responded to multiple motor-vehicle crashes involving deer across the city. These incidents typically increase in late fall and early winter, especially during dawn and dusk when deer are most active. The recent time change, which brings earlier nightfall, is also contributing to a spike in collisions during peak commuting hours.

According to national data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, drivers are most likely to collide with deer between October and December, and more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year in the U.S., resulting in tens of thousands of injuries and over $1 billion in property damage.

Safety Tips to Help Drivers Avoid Deer Collisions

The Franklin Police Department encourages motorists to keep the following in mind:

• Stay alert during peak activity times:

-Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, especially from late October through early December.

• Slow down and give yourself extra time:

-Driving at or below the speed limit in high-risk areas gives you more time to react.

• Use high beams when appropriate:

-High beams can improve visibility, and reflective eyes can help you spot deer sooner. Be sure to dim lights for oncoming traffic.

• Do not swerve:

-If a collision is unavoidable, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Swerving can lead to more serious crashes with oncoming traffic or roadside obstacles.

• Expect more than one deer:

-Deer often travel in groups. if one crosses, others are likely close behind.

• Buckle up:

-Wearing a seat belt significantly reduces injury in crashes, including wildlife-related collisions.

• Pay extra attention near wooded areas and open fields:

-Neighborhoods near parks, trails, and farmland are more likely to see deer movement.

Drivers who strike a deer and cannot safely move their vehicle should call 9-1-1. Non-injury crashes should be reported to Franklin Police Dispatch at (615) 794-2513.

The Franklin Police Department urges everyone to stay alert, drive safely, and watch for deer on the move this season.

