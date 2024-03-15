Franklin Police to Step Up DUI Patrols Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

The Franklin Police Department is sending out a warning this St. Patrick’s Day that the luck of the Irish won’t save you in a crash.

This holiday weekend, extra Franklin police officers will be patrolling the streets, searching for impaired drivers.

“The Franklin Police Department has zero tolerance for impaired driving on our streets. If you’re going to drink and drive in the city of Franklin, chances are that you will wind up behind bars, in a hospital bed, or even worse,” according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner.

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days on our nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), between 2017-2021, 272 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (March 16-18).

“Don’t turn a day of fun and enjoyment into a tragic and devastating time by driving while intoxicated. Have a sober driver take you home or use a ride-sharing service,” said Faulkner.

In the city of Franklin, Uber, Lyft, and several locally owned taxicab companies are available.

Franklin residents and visitors who see a drunk driver on the road are urged to call 9-1-1.