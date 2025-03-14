Franklin Police to Step Up DUI Patrols Over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, don’t let a DUI ruin your luck. The Franklin Police Department is stepping up enforcement to ensure safety on the roads while the celebration kicks into full gear.

“This St. Patrick’s Day, remember that a little bit of fun shouldn’t turn into a life-altering mistake,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Our department will be stepping up DUI enforcement to ensure the safety of our community. If you’re impaired, we will find you, and you will face the consequences.”

St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days on our nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), between 2018-2022, 290 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (March 16-18).

“Don’t turn a day of fun and enjoyment into a tragic and devastating time by driving while intoxicated. Have a sober driver take you home or use a ride-sharing service,” said Faulkner.

In the city of Franklin, Uber, Lyft, and several locally owned taxicab companies are available.

Franklin residents and visitors who see an impaired driver are urged to call 9-1-1.

