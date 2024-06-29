Franklin Police To Step Up DUI Enforcement Over Fourth of July Holiday

This Independence Day, the Franklin Police Department is reminding residents and visitors to celebrate our nation’s birthday responsibly.

Over the next two weeks, extra Franklin police officers will be patrolling the streets, working tirelessly to track down impaired drivers. The police department has also placed electronic message boards in high- traffic areas around the city, reminding motorists not to drink and drive.

“The Franklin Police Department has zero tolerance for impaired driving on our streets. If you’re going to drink and drive in the city of Franklin, chances are that you will wind up behind bars, in a hospital bed, or even worse,” according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner.

Every year, the Fourth of July stands out as one of the deadliest times on the nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2018-2022, there were more than 2,200 traffic crash fatalities during the holiday, 1,414 of whom were the driver. Nearly 600 of those drivers were drunk.

Drivers should plan ahead if they intend to drink. They should secure a designated driver or call a taxi or rideshare for a sober ride home. In Franklin, Uber, Lyft, and several locally owned taxicab companies are available.

Franklin residents and visitors who see an impaired driver on the road are urged to call 9-1-1.

