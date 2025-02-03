Franklin Police to Provide Update on City’s Only Unsolved Murder

The Franklin Police Department will be hosting a news conference on Tuesday at 1 p.m. discussing the 34th anniversary of the Peggy Cox homicide. It will take place inside the Community Room at FPD Headquarters, 900 Columbia Ave.

The case is Franklin’s only unsolved murder.

On February 1, 1991, Cox, 49, was working at Hardee’s on Murfreesboro Rd. when someone placed an order, pulled up to the drive thru window and shot her to death. Her body was discovered by her son, who was also working at Hardees that evening. February 1 was Cox’s birthday.

On Tuesday, department officials will update the public on the investigation. Cox’s family members will also be present and deliver remarks.

