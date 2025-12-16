Franklin Police to Offer Free Child Car Seat Installations For The Holidays

The Franklin Police Department is offering a safety-focused service this holiday season aimed at helping families protect their youngest passengers.

Police are providing free child car seat installations, noting that car seats are often given as gifts and may not always be installed correctly. The service is intended to give parents and caregivers added peace of mind during a busy time of year.

Appointments are required. Residents can call 615-794-2513 to schedule a time to visit police headquarters on Columbia Avenue.

The department says the initiative is part of its ongoing effort to promote child safety throughout the community during the holidays.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email