Franklin Police To Host New Year’s Eve Impaired Driving Awareness Event

The Franklin Police Department is planning a public awareness event in downtown Franklin aimed at highlighting the dangers of impaired driving as New Year’s Eve celebrations approach.

The event is scheduled for noon Wednesday at Franklin Square near Mellow Mushroom. Officers will be on site to speak with residents and visitors about the risks and real-world consequences of driving under the influence, particularly on a night when alcohol-related crashes are more likely.

As part of the event, police will display a motorcycle once ridden by Allen Schlapman, who was killed in November 2012 when a drunk driver struck him head-on at the intersection of Franklin Road and South Berry’s Chapel Road. Schlapman was the brother-in-law of Little Big Town singer Kimberly Schlapman.

Police say the motorcycle serves as a visual reminder of how a single impaired driving decision can have lasting and devastating impacts on families and the community.

The department is encouraging anyone planning to celebrate on New Year’s Eve to make responsible choices, including using a designated driver, rideshare service, or other safe transportation options.

