Franklin Police to Close Historic Downtown Neighborhood Streets on Halloween

Due to its traditionally high volume of pedestrian activity, Franklin Police Officers will close West Main Street and Fair Street to vehicle traffic between 7th & 11th Avenues, and 9th Avenue between Natchez St. & 96W, to help make it safe for trick-or-treaters.

Closure times: 5 pm to 9 pm on Monday, October 31 (see the map).

Other trick-or-treat days or times in Franklin may be determined by individual neighborhood and homeowner associations.

Police encourage parents to trick-or-treat with their kids and tell them that some people driving cars may not see or slow down for them.

Franklin Police will be checking the homes of registered sex offenders to confirm their compliance with the law and restrictions specific to child offenders.

Registered sex offenders being supervised by the Tennessee Department of Corrections must be home and remain inside beginning at 6pm on Halloween night. They may not have their porch lights on, are forbidden from decorating their home, dressing in costume, opening their door for trick-or-treaters, or attending fall festivals or parties.

To search for information on registered sex offenders living or working in or around your neighborhood, click to visit the Sex Offender Registry.