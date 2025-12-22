Franklin Police Thank Community for Overwhelming Generosity During 2025 Holiday Toy Drive

The Franklin Police Department is expressing its heartfelt thanks to the community following the successful delivery of hundreds of toys collected during this year’s Holiday Toy Drive. All of the donations were delivered on Friday, marking the conclusion of one of the most generous and impactful toy drives in the department’s history.

Year after year, Franklin residents, businesses, and community partners rally together to ensure local children experience the joy of the holiday season, and 2025 was no exception.

“The generosity we witnessed this year was truly overwhelming,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Because of this community’s kindness, countless children will wake up on Christmas morning knowing they are cared for and supported. We are deeply grateful to everyone who donated and helped spread the word.”

Faulkner also emphasized the meaning behind the wooden toy chests used during the drive, which were handcrafted by the late Brad Lewis before he passed away several months ago.

“Brad’s spirit is present in every part of this toy drive,” Faulkner said. “Being able to honor Brad, along with the memories of his daughter Kristi Clark and grandson Carter Oakley, gives this effort an even deeper purpose.”

The Franklin Police Department thanks every individual, family, business, and organization who contributed toys or support, helping ensure a brighter holiday season for children across the area.

