Franklin Police Swears in Six Lateral Officers from Record-Setting Recruit Class

The Franklin Police Department proudly swore in six lateral officers on Thursday. The officers were part of the agency’s largest recruiting class in history, which began training in August.

Over the last eight weeks, the lateral officers completed an accelerated training program tailored to their prior law enforcement experience. Thursday’s ceremony marked the beginning of their next phase: field training on the streets of Franklin.

“We are proud to welcome these experienced officers into our police family,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Their professionalism, commitment to service, and unique backgrounds will strengthen our department and our connection with the community we serve.”

Meet the new officers:

Jacob Neri: Originally from Connecticut, Neri joins the Franklin Police Department from the Columbia (TN) Police Department. Before entering law enforcement, he spent a decade working in sales.

Laine Petre: A Lewisburg, Tennessee native and Marshall County High School graduate, Petre served with the Lewisburg Police Department prior to joining FPD.

Carl Schildt: Hailing from Long Island, New York, Schildt brings experience from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department (NY). He is a Bowling Green State University graduate and a former collegiate baseball player.

Brandon Shirley: Shirley, from Petersburg, Tennessee, also graduated from Marshall County High School. He has previous experience with both the Fayetteville (TN) and Lewisburg (TN) Police Departments.

Joel Walters: A Houston, Texas native and Anderson University graduate, Walters joins Franklin’s Finest after serving seven years with the Brentwood Police Department.

David Wimmer: Originally from Minnesota, Wimmer is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–River Falls. He previously worked for the Sewanee (TN) Police Department and the Ely (MN) Police Department.

The remaining members of the 14-person class, who are new recruits entering law enforcement for the first time, will report to the police academy early next month to continue their training.

