Franklin Police Supporters Raising Money for Recovering Officer with a Benefit Concert

Officer Sean Finn was hospitalized with severe COVID Pneumonia on January 1. His condition worsened, and six days later he was placed on a ventilator. After showing no promising signs of improvement, Officer Finn was flown to a south Florida hospital where he was placed on ECMO, a full lung bypass. All of this while in the midst of full kidney failure. This nine-year Franklin Police Veteran, husband, and father to two little girls is still on a ventilator and ECMO. Miraculously, he is awake, alert, and slowly but steadily improving.

With the Finn family facing insurmountable and growing, medical bills, Franklin’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Partnership, a local 501(c)(3), has organized a concert fundraiser. Artists who have signed up to help, so far, include Jeff Carson, Mike Martinez, Phil Valdez, Craig Campbell, and Terry McBride.

Tickets to the March 20 concert at Generations Church in downtown Franklin are only $20 and can be purchased here.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to help, checks made payable to LEAP can be mailed to

LEAP

P.O. Box 680096

Franklin, TN 37068

Just write Finn family in the memo line.

Special thanks to LEAP, Generations Church, and First Bank for sponsoring this fundraiser for our officer and his family.