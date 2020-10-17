Franklin Police Stepping Up Patrols After Rash of Auto Burglaries

Detectives are investigating dozens of auto burglaries that occurred during overnight hours this past week in several, normally quiet, Franklin subdivisions.

All of the victims’ vehicles were left unlocked, and things inside like electronics, purses, and wallets were stolen. These criminals are bold, and many of the victim vehicles were entered while they sat parked in their owners’ driveways. In one case, thieves stole a victim’s car after finding the key left inside.

As seen in this home surveillance video, these kind of thieves quietly approach and check car door handles to see if the car is unlocked. If it is, they steal anything inside that they can find; if it’s not … they simply walk away. The Department is asking residents to lock their car doors before going to bed.

The Department is stepping up neighborhood patrols, and even using covert police vehicles in an effort to catch criminals in the act.





If you notice overnight activations on your home camera system, please review the video and call Franklin Police if you have footage that might help. And do the #9pmRoutine … every night: Remove your valuables, lock your cars & home, and leave an outside light on.

If you have any information that you think might be helpful in these cases, call Franklin Police: (615) 794-2513