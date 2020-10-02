Franklin Police Sergeant Retires After 27 Years of Service

September 30 is his last day as one of Franklin’s finest. Franklin Police Sergeant Don Zelaya, best known by his friends and fellow officers as “Z” or “Z-Man,” began his 27-year career with the Franklin Police Department in 1993.

Serving as a Patrol Officer, Narcotic Detective, Narcotic Supervisor, and Patrol Supervisor during his time with the FPD, Zelaya has also done extensive work as a Special Federal Officer while on assignment to the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, investigating serious cases across the Midstate.

Prior to joining the FPD, Sergeant Zelaya served as a police officer in Greenville, Mississippi where he was a member of their Narcotics, SWAT, Rescue, and Dive Teams between 1986 and 1991. After leaving Mississippi, Zelaya served two years with the Williamson County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office before joining the Franklin Police Department on August 23, 1993.

Sergeant Zelaya was named Officer of the Year by the Fraternal Order of Police for his work in a major state and federal drug investigation. His contributions to the creation and development of the Franklin Police Department’s Flex Team have been immeasurable. Z is loved and will be greatly missed by his FPD family.

Sergeant Zelaya looks forward to spending more time at home with his wife, Pam, and their two children, 24 and 16.