Franklin Police Sergeant Recognized by National Alliance on Mental Illness

Congratulations to Sergeant Mike Stephens for being named “Officer of the Year” by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Tennessee, the State’s leading mental health advocacy organization.

Sgt. Stephens was honored for his efforts in helping to train law enforcement and emergency personnel how to safely and effectively respond to people in the midst of a mental health crisis.

In addition to training Franklin Police personnel in crisis intervention, Sgt. Stephens has helped train officers from other greater Williamson County police agencies, as well.

NAMI applauded Sgt. Stephens for the empathy he conveys to individuals living with the challenges of a mental health condition. Whether he is helping to de-escalate a situation or sharing his knowledge with others, it is clear that Sgt. Stephens believes in what he is doing and is eager to help.