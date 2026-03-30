Franklin Police Seeking School Crossing Guard

The City of Franklin is looking to fill an important role focused on student safety as the school year continues.

Officials with the Franklin Police Department are seeking a dependable school crossing guard to help protect students and manage traffic near schools. The position is expected to continue through the remainder of the current school year and into the next.

The role includes assisting children as they travel to and from school, directing traffic, and ensuring safe crossings in all weather conditions.

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City leaders say they are looking for someone who is reliable, community-focused, and comfortable working outdoors. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply through the city’s website.

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