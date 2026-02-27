Franklin Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Sale

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of selling a stolen vehicle to an individual in Franklin.

On January 27, the victim purchased the vehicle from the man in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mallory Ln. after seeing it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He told the victim his name was “Brandon Thornton.” The subject left the scene in a red Lexus sedan. It is believed that he may reside somewhere in west Tennessee.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

