Franklin Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Case

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in downtown Franklin. The driver then fled the scene despite knowing the woman was injured.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 8 just before 6 a.m. at E. Main Street and 2nd Ave. S. A 51-year-old woman was using the crosswalk when she was struck by a dark colored sedan. After the impact, the male driver exited the vehicle to check on the woman, who was on the ground and in and out of consciousness. The driver then returned to his vehicle and fled, driving on E. Main St. toward 1st Ave. The woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

