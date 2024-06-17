Franklin Police Seeking Additional Information on Indicted Business Owner

June 14, 2024 – Police in Franklin are seeking additional information from the public on a business owner who was recently indicted on a slew of charges.

Adam Brock, 38, is charged with forgery over $10,000, three counts of identity theft, computer offenses over $10,000, theft over $10,000, forgery over $60,000, computer offenses over $60,000, and theft over $60,000. He was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on June 10. Following his arrest, he posted a $50,000 bond.

Brock was charged with the crimes while he was the owner and operator of Reliable Transportation LLC. Brock operated another transport company out of Franklin called Active Transport LLC. He is also associated with other businesses that have operated in Middle Tennessee including, Star Express LLC, Tennessee Logistics LLC, Pat’s Transportation LLC, Brock Transport LLC, and Broadway Limousine LLC.

It is possible there are witnesses or co-workers (partners) involved in Brock’s previous businesses that may have knowledge of this case or other cases that may be related to this investigation.

If you have information related to this investigation, you can contact Detective Matthew Thompson at [email protected]

Source: Franklin Police

