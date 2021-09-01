Franklin Police Searching for Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Franklin Detectives are investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the Westhaven Subdivision on August 27 at approximately 1:53 am.

A purse containing cash was stolen from the unlocked vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway. The suspect was caught on a Ring camera. Area residents are asked to check their home surveillance systems for anything that might help identify the suspect.

Franklin Police urge residents to always lock their car doors, and remove valuables from parked vehicles. Doing these two things greatly reduces your risk of becoming a victim. Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information, with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000. eTips can be submitted here.



