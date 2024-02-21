Franklin Police Searching For Theft Suspects

February 21, 2024 – The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in a recent theft case.

According to police, on Tuesday, February 20, a wallet, and credit card were stolen from a patron at a business on Southeast Pkwy. The credit card was then used to purchase nearly $3,000 worth of gift cards at Sam’s Club on Mallory Ln.

Detectives said there are two suspects, a man and woman, and they could still be in the area. The suspects may be traveling in a blue, late model Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Matthew Thompson at (615) 550-6968/ [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be submitted here, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

Source: Franklin Police

