Franklin Police Searching For Target Shoplifter

April 3, 2024 – Police officers in Franklin are asking for the public’s assistance locating a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Target store.

The woman, who was visiting the Galleria Blvd. Target with a child on March 22, is alleged to have stolen a Bernville coffee maker, and an RC helicopter, valued at more than $700 combined. Officers said the woman placed the items in her cart and exited the store without paying.

View the surveillance video here

The woman was last seen wearing blue jeans and a multi-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 550-6816. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin Police