Franklin Police Searching for Suspected Residential Burglar

July 1, 2024 – Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are searching for man who is suspected of burglarizing a residence.

The crime occurred on Tuesday, June 25 in the 700 block of Heritage Ct. Police believe the suspect entered the home through a bedroom window. The homeowner, who was not at the residence during the burglary, told police that 10 watches, a .38 revolver and a laptop were stolen.

Surveillance video from the property captured the suspect leaving the residence at 7 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, baseball cap, black and white sneakers, and what appears to be a knee brace on his left leg.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

