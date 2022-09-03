Franklin Police Searching for Julius Waters Following Brutal Attack

Franklin Police are searching for 21-year-old Julius Waters after he brutally assaulted and terrorized a woman, this morning, in her Spring Street home. Waters and the woman are known to one another.

Waters fled prior to police arriving. He was last seen in the car that he stole from the victim, a white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Tennessee license plate BJJ 7178. Waters’ whereabouts are unknown. He is wanted for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Felony Theft, and Felony Vandalism.

There is a cash reward for information on Waters’ whereabouts.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

