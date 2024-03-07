Franklin Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

Feb. 23, 2024 – The Franklin Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who recently burglarized an office at an apartment complex.

The crime occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 2 at the Royal Oaks Apartments on Royal Oaks Blvd. Surveillance video shows what is believed to be a white Grand Marquis or Crown Victoria pull up near the office. After exiting the passenger side of the vehicle, the suspect forcibly kicks open the door to the office, enters, and then steals approximately $20,000 in rent checks and money orders.

Surveillance video can be accessed here: https://vimeo.com/919609803. The suspect has a distinct mark on the right side of his face, likely a tattoo or birthmark.

Anyone with information on the individual seen in the video is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 550-6816. Anonymous tips can be submitted here, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

Source: Franklin Police