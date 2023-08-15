Franklin Police Search for Suspect in Credit Card Fraud

Detectives in Franklin are hoping someone might recognize the woman in the video below.

2023002544_2023002552 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

Police say the suspect has stolen wallets from shoppers at both the Columbia Avenue Kroger and Goodwill on Murfreesboro Road, later using the victims’ credit cards to make over $1,000 in purchases from the Columbia Avenue Target, Kroger on Murfreesboro Road, and Vapor Café on Murfreesboro Road.

There is a cash reward if you have information about this suspect.

If you recognize her, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.