Franklin Police Reminding Citizens How to Get Mental Health Assistance

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, but it’s also one of the most preventable. The Franklin Police Department realizes this, which is why the agency is reminding residents that there is vital, life-saving assistance available.

“In recent weeks and months, our officers have responded to an uptick in calls related to mental health emergencies,” according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We want the public to know that we are here, we care, and you are not alone. There are multiple ways to get help.”

The Franklin Police Department suggests these options:

Visit FindHopeFranklin.com This website gives visitors a quick and easy place to start, listing many expert resources in the Franklin community.

Call or text 9-8-8 The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States and its territories.

Call 9-1-1 Call 9-1-1 for immediate intervention. Never hesitate to call if there is an emergency.

Call 855-CRISIS-1

The free Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day/365 day a year. It is a resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in your area, who will provide support and guidance, while connecting you with other local resources.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email