Franklin Police Release New Video From Downtown Business Break-ins

Police are releasing a new video from a Monday morning, downtown burglary. This is from French’s Shoes and Boots on Fifth Avenue N.

The other business targeted by these burglars was Baskin-Robins on Main St. Both crimes appear to have occurred between 12:30 and 3:30 am, May 17.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information in these cases.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



