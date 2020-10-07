Franklin Police Provide Update on Cool Springs Restaurant Attack

Yesterday, Franklin Police released photos of two men investigators were working to identify in connection with Sunday’s aggravated assault case at a Franklin bar.

The fight broke out during the early morning hours of October 4, inside Tony’s Eat & Drink. Franklin Police were unaware anything had even happened until 3:00 a.m. when Vanderbilt contacted the Department about one of the victims being treated at the E.R.

Both individuals from the photographs came forward last night after Franklin Police released their photographs in an effort to identify them. Their interview with a detective provided additional information about the incident. Detectives are providing all of the information about this case to the District Attorney’s Office, who will help determine any applicable charges.

Conflicting information about the incident is prompting Franklin Police to urge anyone who was at Tony’s Sunday night and witnessed the fight or events leading up to it to come forward.

Call Franklin Police if you have any information: (615) 794-2513