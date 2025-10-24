Franklin Police Partner With Onegenaway For Community Food Drive

The Franklin Police Department is partnering with OneGenAway to host a community food drive aimed at helping local families in need.

Beginning Friday, community members are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items in the collection bins located inside the Franklin Police Department lobby, at 900 Columbia Ave.

The lobby will be open for donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and this Saturday during PumpkinFest for anyone who wishes to contribute.

“This is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We’re proud to work with OneGenAway to make sure food gets to families who need it most.”

All donations will go directly to OneGenAway, a Franklin-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger and delivering healthy food to those facing food insecurity across Middle Tennessee.

Peanut butter tops the list of most-needed items, followed by canned goods, boxed meals, pasta, rice, and other non-perishables.

For more information about OneGenAway and its mission, visit www.onegenaway.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email