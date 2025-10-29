Franklin Police on High Alert Halloween Night

With Halloween just around the corner, the Franklin Police Department is reminding residents to stay alert and make safety a top priority. Officers will have an increased presence across the city on Halloween night, focusing on protecting trick-or-treaters and keeping Franklin’s streets safe for everyone.

Increased Patrols:

Expect to see a large number of police officers in neighborhoods, business districts, and along major roadways throughout the evening. Officers will be watching closely for speeders, distracted drivers, and anyone driving under the influence. Extra traffic units will be deployed specifically to detect and stop impaired or unsafe driving.

“Halloween should be a night of fun, not tragedy,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “Our officers will be out in full force—keeping an eye on both pedestrians and drivers—to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

For Drivers:

• Slow down and stay alert, especially in residential areas.

• Expect heavy pedestrian traffic for several hours after sunset.

• Put away your phone and other distractions.

• Never drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or use a rideshare service.

For Trick-or-Treaters:

• Walk—don’t run—between houses.

• Look both ways before crossing the street.

• Use crosswalks, sidewalks, and traffic signals when possible.

• Stay in groups and make yourself visible with flashlights or glow sticks.

• Avoid dark houses and never enter a stranger’s home.

For Parents:

• Accompany young children while trick-or-treating.

• Inspect candy and discard any items that appear opened or tampered with.

• Stick to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods.

