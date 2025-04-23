Franklin Police Officers Return From Frontline Freedom Trip

Several members of the Franklin Police Department have returned home from a unique and rejuvenating backpacking trip through the scenic Grayson Highlands of Virginia.

Organized by the nonprofit, Frontline Freedom, the multi-day wilderness retreat focused on providing first responders with a much-needed opportunity to reset, reflect, and recharge, physically and mentally. Participants from the Franklin Police Department included, Lieutenant Clayton Cates, Sergeant Sam Greer, Detective Dillon Lipinski, Officer Matt Lamarr, and Officer Ryan Frazier. They were joined by officers from several other agencies across the country.

“Programs like these aren’t just refreshing—they’re essential,” said Cates, who oversees the Franklin Police Department’s Training Division. “Our officers face high-stress situations daily. Supporting mental and physical wellness is a priority for this department. We’re proud to have officers who take the initiative to invest in themselves and grateful to organizations like Frontline Freedom who make these experiences possible.”

The Grayson Highlands experience combined strenuous physical activity with intentional time for mental rest and connection, emphasizing how critical wellness is for those in public safety. Frontline Freedom, which specializes in outdoor wellness experiences for law enforcement and military personnel, designed the trip to build resilience and help participants manage the unique stresses of their profession.

The Franklin Police Department continues to champion proactive wellness initiatives as part of its commitment to the long-term health, performance, and readiness of its officers.

For more information on Frontline Freedom, visit www.frontlinefreedom.org

