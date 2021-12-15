Franklin Police Officers Recognized for Excellence in Public Safety

Three Officers accounted for 46% of the Department’s 260 DUI arrests in 2020. Officer Aaron Moore, Master Patrol Officer Wesley Johnson, and Master Patrol Officer Michael Oliver all work the Department’s midnight shift, where impaired driving seems most prevalent.

The officers were recently recognized by MADD, at their annual Nashville banquet, for their impressive efforts to combat impaired driving. These officers have worked diligently to protect the streets of Franklin from impaired drivers and spent countless hours in court with the hope of reducing injuries and deaths caused by such an avoidable crime.

According to MADD, there are 10,265 deaths a year from impaired driving (that’s 28 deaths a day or 1 death every 51 minutes). More than 290,000 people are injured each year by impaired drivers.

Two other officers were recently recognized for their efforts in traffic safety. Officers J.P. Sullivan Tuck and Officer Joe LeCates were honored by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for their vigilant enforcement of Tennessee’s hands-free law, and for stopping and citing drivers who overtake stopped school busses with their lights flashing and stop signs extended.

Kudos to the Franklin Police team for their traffic safety efforts that help keep Franklin roads safe.