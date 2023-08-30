Franklin Police Officer to Retire After 25 Years of Service

Officer Stephanie Cisco began patrolling Franklin neighborhoods in 1998. Her last day on the force is Thursday, August 31.

The community is invited to join Stephanie’s family, friends, and colleagues who will gather to celebrate her two-and-a-half decades of service. That celebration is taking place at Franklin Police Headquarters, 900 Columbia Avenue, at 1:00 p.m. on August 31.

A graduate of the distinguished National Forensic Academy, Cisco’s legacy of service includes being Franklin PD’s first female K9 Officer. After being promoted to Detective in 2005, she was sworn in as a Special Federal Officer and appointed to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, where she received two U.S. Attorney’s Office awards for Excellence in Law Enforcement for her investigations against predators who initiated contact with our community’s kids online.

An avid animal lover, Officer Cisco has helped feed, care for, and reunite lost Franklin pets with their worried owners. One of those pets had actually been missing for 517 days. Officer Cisco orchestrated a reunion (2020 video) between that cat, “Hamster,” and his owners, who never expected they’d see him again.

“My dream was to be a police officer, and I’m so grateful to my family for supporting me for the last 25 years of that dream that became a reality. What an honor to have served with the men and women of the FPD, and to have protected and served the City of Franklin with them.”

Franklin’s Battle Ground Academy will soon reap the benefits of Officer Cisco’s knowledge, experience, and passion for service as she will soon start her new job as the private school’s next campus security officer.