Franklin Police Officer Nick Grandy Celebrated for 25 Years of Service

Officer Nick Grandy began his career with the Franklin Police Department in 1996. He quickly fell in love with serving others after first signing on as a reserve officer in 1993.

In addition to his current assignment as an Evening Shift Patrol Officer, through the years Grandy has been instrumental as a Field Training Officer and member of the Department’s SWAT team. “God has blessed me with a great family to work with at the FPD, and a great community that loves and supports their police officers,” said Grandy. “It has been an honor and pleasure to work with the men and women of the FPD, and to protect and serve the City of Franklin.”

“His retirement creates a void in the FPD family,” said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “We will miss Officer Grandy, and his dedicated, professional service to the people of Franklin.”

Officer Grandy plans on spending his retirement years working on his small farm and spending more time with family. Nick’s contributions to the Franklin Police Department have been immeasurable, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who has had the pleasure of serving alongside him.