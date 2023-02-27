Franklin Police Officer Celebrated for 25 Years of Service

Master Patrol Officer Keith Martin began his service to Franklin residents on February 9, 1998. He begins a new chapter next week. Martin’s distinguished service will be celebrated by family, friends, and colleagues at Franklin Police Headquarters on Tuesday. Anyone who wants to wish him well is welcome. The reception starts at 2:00 p.m.

After graduating from MTSU in 1996, Martin joined the FPD as a Reserve Police Officer. That volunteer work sparked a life of service, with Martin being hired and sworn-in as a full time Franklin Police Officer in 1998.

Assignments throughout his career include Field Training Officer, Detective (in both the Narcotics and Major Crimes units), and Master Patrol Officer. Throughout his career, Martin helped train dozens of rookie officers.

“The countless hours that I spent with so many of our officers in training were some of the most rewarding moments of my career,” said Martin. “I’m so proud of the protectors and servants to our community that they’ve become, and love knowing that Franklin is in their good hands.”

Officer Martin says that what he’ll miss most is the people he’s served with, and is especially thankful to his family for sacrificing every day to accommodate his career. “I love them more than words.”

As far as what’s next, Martin says his only plans are to enjoy more time with his wife of 20 years, Zannie, and their kids: Katie (18) and Zack (15). Zannie Martin serves as the Director of Williamson County Juvenile Services. The Martins call Nolensville home and are members of Nolensville First United Methodist Church.

The entire Franklin Police team congratulates Keith, and wishes him and his family all of the very best!