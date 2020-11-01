Franklin Police Officer Celebrated for 25 Years of Service

Officer Russ Lockard began his 25-year career with the Franklin Police Department in 1995 as an emergency dispatcher. Quickly realizing his passion for police work, he soon transferred to the Patrol Division as a full-time Franklin Police Officer and has never looked back!

In addition to his current assignment to the Department’s Field Operations Division, Lockard’s distinguished career includes assignments as a SWAT Operator, Field Training Officer, Detective, and Interim Sergeant leading the Department’s Officer Training Program.

Officer Lockard is a two-time recipient of the Chief’s Coin in recognition of his excellence while leading the Department’s training program, where he specialized in firearms training and emergency vehicle operations.

Officer Lockard’s contributions to the Franklin Police Department over the past 25 years have been immeasurable, and he will be greatly missed by his Franklin PD family. Russ looks forward to spending more time with his wife of 27 years, Ann, and their daughter Ashley.

“Franklin is a beautiful city, and it has been a privilege to watch its growth for the past 25 years,” said Lockard. “I will certainly miss the people that I have been fortunate enough to connect with while working here.”