Franklin Police Officer Carlos Cordero Retires After 25 Years of Service

Born and raised in rural East Texas, Officer Carlos Cordero began his 25-year career with the Franklin Police Department in 1995. His law enforcement service, however, spans more than an impressive 35 years. After graduating from the Baytown, Texas Police Academy in 1985, Cordero’s early law enforcement career included service as a State of Texas Correctional Officer, Deputy Sheriff in Walker County, Texas, Narcotics Agent for the Central East Texas Narcotics Task Force, and Deputy Constable in Houston.

During his amazing 25-year career with the Franklin Police Department, Officer Cordero excelled at assignments in the 21st Judicial Drug Task Force, as a Detective in the FPD Criminal Investigation Division, and most recently as a day shift Patrol Officer known (and loved) for walking or riding his police bicycle on the downtown Franklin beat. His pleasant demeanor, bilingual abilities, and passion for keeping Franklin safe is sincerely appreciated and will be missed by residents, business owners, and his Franklin Police family.

“Officer Cordero has always been a consummate professional law enforcement officer,” Said Chief Deborah Faulkner. “He came to work every day with a wonderful smile and positive attitude— always ready to come to the aid of anyone who needed him. He will be incredibly missed by all of us.”

Officer Carlos Cordero said, “It has been a pleasure to protect and serve the citizens of Historic Franklin. I have met visitors from around the world on Main Street who fell in love with the charm and friendly people here. I have made great memories and met lifelong friends. Adios!”