Franklin Police Officer Assaulted While Making Arrest

A 59-year-old woman is out on bond after assaulting a Franklin Police Officer. Saturday afternoon, officers were summoned to Lifetime Athletic to help with a woman who was creating a disturbance.

Arriving officers found Lisa Flowers Gary drunk and belligerent. After she was highly uncooperative, officers arrested Gary. She resisted, kicking an officer in the face, chest, and stomach while being placed into the back seat of a police car. On her way to jail, Gary mentioned several firearms she owns, making repeated threats to harm the officer and his family.

Charged with Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Public Servant, and Retaliation for Past Actions – Bodily Harm, Gary is free on the $108,000 bond set by the Magistrate. She is due in court on July 28, at 1:00 pm.

