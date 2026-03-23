Franklin Police Offering Free Active Shooter Response Seminar for Community

The Franklin Police Department is inviting the public to attend its next Citizen’s Response to Active Shooter Seminar on Monday, March 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at Franklin Police Headquarters, located at 900 Columbia Ave.

The free, 90-minute seminar is designed to equip community members with critical information and practical strategies to help them stay safe during an active shooter situation. Attendees will learn how to:

• Recognize the signs of potential violence before it occurs.

• Develop a survival mindset.

• Respond decisively during an active threat to protect themselves and others.

Click for More News

“While we hope no one ever faces an active shooter situation, being prepared and knowing what to do in those first critical moments can make all the difference,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “This seminar gives our community practical, real-world strategies that could help save their life or the life of someone else.”

No registration is required to attend. Community members can simply show up the day of the seminar.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email