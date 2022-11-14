Franklin Police #NotInOurMall in Full Swing Through Christmas

Franklin Police have instituted a security plan designed to safeguard shoppers, deter crime, and arrest criminals at Franklin’s shopping venues, now through the remainder of the Christmas shopping season. Franklin Police Officers assigned to the city’s shopping districts are working overtime to keep Franklin safe for residents, visitors, and businesses.

Highly-visible, uniformed patrol officers and plain-clothes police officers in unmarked vehicles will work closely with retailers, security teams, and the District Attorney’s Office to ensure shoplifters, identity thieves, auto burglars, and other criminals who try to take advantage of this busy time of year are caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Remember to park smart.

Thieves love crowded parking lots and are known to randomly check door handles for unlocked car doors while peering into windows to see what’s inside. Even if you lock your car doors, when crooks see valuables inside, they often force entry by breaking a lock or window. Once inside, thieves push the trunk release to check for purses or other stowed valuables. Police recommend never leaving purses or other valuables in a parked car.

WAYS TO STAY INFORMED:

Franklin Police publish all of their news releases at www.franklintn.gov/pdnews. You can opt-in with your email address to have news and information releases sent straight to your inbox when Franklin Police publish new information. Click here to sign up.

Follow Franklin Police on Twitter: www.twitter.com/FranklinTNPD

Text your zip code to 888777 to opt-in to Nixle Citizen Alerts. There, Franklin Police share information they need residents to know about & take immediate action on. Those alerts are few & far between…probably less than a dozen a year.

Sign up for Nextdoor by clicking here. Search for your neighborhood and opt-in. Franklin Police share geographically-based info there when they need to get word to a specific neighborhood or two.

If you’ve ever been curious about what crime looks like in and around your Franklin neighborhood, you can visit Franklin PD’s CityProtect by clicking here, and then entering your address. The search is highly customizable, so you can get a good understanding of recent and historical incidents in areas of town that matter most to you.

CRIME PREVENTION TIPS:

Do not leave valuables in your vehicle, i.e. purses, packages, backpacks, phones, computers, tablets, money, credit cards, guns, etc.

If you have visitors staying at your home or in a nearby hotel, have them bring their belongings in, especially at night.

Lock your vehicle.

Never leave your vehicle running & unattended.

Keep deliveries from being stolen by package thieves by having them delivered to your work or stay-at-home neighbor’s house instead of having them left, unattended, on your front porch.

Avoid setting your purse or wallet in a shopping cart, and be sure to keep your purse zipped or snapped.

Going out of town? Click here to have Franklin Police keep an extra eye on your home while you’re away. It’s a free service!