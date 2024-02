February 12, 2024 – Franklin Police need your help to catch two suspects for fraudulent use of credit cards that were used on February 2nd at Game Stop in Cool Springs for $1621 and also Walgreens for the amount of $337.

2024000330 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.