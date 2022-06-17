Franklin Police Mourns the Loss of Retired Detective Sgt. Barbara Jean Derricks

Detective Sgt Barbara Jean Lane Derricks (RET) departed this life June 9, 2022. A retired, 16-year member of the Franklin Police Department, her fellow officers and colleagues mourn Barbara’s loss and remember her service.

She leaves to cherish her memory: Survived by daughters: Detryce Derricks and YuRonda Derricks (Antonio Curry), 3 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, Sister: Juanita McLemore, Brothers: Ostranda (Mary) Lane, Douglas (Linda) Lane, Howard Donnell (Barbara Sue) Lane, Fred (Mary E.) Lane and a host of family and friends.

Final Arrangements:

Visitation with the family

Friday June 17, 2022, 12 noon-6pm

at the funeral home

101 Confederate Dr.

Franklin, TN

Funeral Service will be

Saturday June 18, 2022, 12 noon at

Limestone Baptist Church

1613 W. Main Street

Franklin, TN

Eulogist- Elder Mack E. Morton

Interment- Pinecrest Memorial Gardens

Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Franklin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

101 Confederate Dr.

Franklin, TN

615-790-7226