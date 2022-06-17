Franklin Police Mourns the Loss of Retired Detective Sgt. Barbara Jean Derricks

Detective Sgt Barbara Jean Lane Derricks (RET) departed this life June 9, 2022. A retired, 16-year member of the Franklin Police Department, her fellow officers and colleagues mourn Barbara’s loss and remember her service.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Survived by daughters: Detryce Derricks and YuRonda Derricks (Antonio Curry), 3 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, Sister: Juanita McLemore, Brothers: Ostranda (Mary) Lane, Douglas (Linda) Lane, Howard Donnell (Barbara Sue) Lane, Fred (Mary E.) Lane and a host of family and friends.
Final Arrangements:
Visitation with the family
Friday June 17, 2022, 12 noon-6pm
at the funeral home
101 Confederate Dr.
Franklin, TN
Funeral Service will be
Saturday June 18, 2022, 12 noon at
Limestone Baptist Church
1613 W. Main Street
Franklin, TN
Eulogist- Elder Mack E. Morton
Interment- Pinecrest Memorial Gardens
Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Franklin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
101 Confederate Dr.
Franklin, TN
615-790-7226