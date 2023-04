Franklin Police have been working to identify the woman in this video. She fled from officers in a U-Haul back in February. Police were investigating a suspicious person call when the woman took off.

Detectives believe she lives in or has ties to the Nashville/middle Tennessee area. There’s a cash reward if you can help Franklin Police identify her.

Know who she is? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip